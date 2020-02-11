Mary Elizabeth 'Liz' Wahl Hopewell Township Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Wahl, 101, of Hopewell Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020. She was born June 25, 1918, in Marion, Va., and was the daughter of the late Daniel and Alice (Aker) Holman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Wahl; two sons, Donald Wahl and Robert Crabtree; a daughter, Elizabeth Borham; and several brothers and sisters. Liz is survived by two children, Carolyn Smith and Timothy and Lisa Wahl; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. At Liz's request there will not be any public visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Liz to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.