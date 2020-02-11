John N. Kouvaras Sr. Formerly of Ambridge John N. Kouvaras, Sr., 74, formerly of Ambridge, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Quality Life Services in Chicora, Pa. He was the son of the late Nick and Georgia Kouvaras. John was raised in Ambridge with his brothers and his sister. He attended Ambridge High School and worked in both the steel industry and as a carpenter with Ryan Homes. He settled and raised his family in Cranberry Township before retiring to Chicora, Pa., where he enjoyed his small farm with his loving wife Judy. He enjoyed hunting with his grandchildren, being outdoors, raising chickens and lambs, and spending time with his great-grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of the Ambridge Sportsman's Club and was a 32nd Degree Mason at the Masonic Lodge 701 in Ambridge. John was known by many simply as "The Greek" and was very proud of his Greek heritage. He had a quick and witty sense of humor, a strong presence that commanded a room and a soft side for his wife and family. John leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Judith E. Kouvaras; son, John N. Kouvaras Jr.; and daughters, Georgia M. (Terry) Glass and Alexandra M. (Kenneth) Chiappini. He is also survived by his siblings, James Kouvaras of Clearwater, Fla.; Anthony Kouvaras of Poland, Ohio; and Christina (Kouvaras) Gulish of Ambridge, Pa.; and his beloved seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549), were a Trisagion service will be held at 5 p.m. followed by a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 Beaver Road, Ambridge. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery.