Jeanette Markvan Harmony Township Jeanette Markvan, 97, of Harmony Twp., died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Concordia at Villa St Joseph. Born November 18, 1922, in Ambridge, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Anna Kasparik Zwatty. She formerly worked as a Deputy of the Clerk of Courts at the Beaver County Courthouse. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, the Ladies Altar Society and was a graduate of Ambridge Area High School with the Class of 1940. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Markvan on August 22, 2018; two brothers, John and Walter Markvan and two sisters, Olga Russell and Mary Posega. Surviving are her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ronald Markvan, Ambridge and Robert and Jeannie Markvan, Mason, Ohio and three grandchildren, Aaron, Miriam and Leah Markvan. Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A Parastas service will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Translation of the body will follow to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church. Additional viewing will be held Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Very Reverend Father William Evansky officiating. Interment will follow at Economy Cemetery The family would like to thank the Staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph for the loving care they gave Jeanette. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Holy Ghost Orthodox Church Memorial Fund in her memory.