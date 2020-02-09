Gale Arthur Tillia Shenango Township Gale Arthur Tillia, 86, of Shenango Twp., New Castle, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Survivors include three sons, Robin (Kathy) Tillia, Randy Tillia, and Roger (Carmen) Tillia; two daughters, Rosemarie Tillia and Julie Swogger Aiken; sister, Donna Nagel; brother, James (Barb) Tillia; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and his long time friend and companion, Norma Measel. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, February 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.