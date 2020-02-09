Cecilia Sophie Cirka Baden Cecilia Sophie Cirka, 88, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph. She was born April 6, 1931, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Stephen and Anna (Wojkowski) Wagner. She was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Ambridge. Her passions in life included cake decorating, bowling, dancing, going on cruises, casinos, and playing bingo. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Robert N. Cirka; a son, Timothy Joseph Cirka; two brothers, Stanley and Edward Wagner; brother-in-law, Leo Beerman; and sister-in-law, Veronica Wagner. She is survived by her five children, Larry (Judy) Cirka of Hunt Valley, Md., Bobby (Jackie) Cirka of Port Charlotte, Fla., Eugene (Phyllis) Cirka of Meadville, Judy (Dan) Plakosh of Center Twp., and Dianna (Mark) Mesko of Sewickley; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Steve) Bellone of Lutherville, Md., Allysia Cirka of Hunt Valley, Md., Ben (Lisa) Cirka of Placida, Fla., Brian ( Kayleigh) Cirka of Bensalem, Pa., Leah (Steve) Scalercio of Sewickley, Amanda (James) Armeni of Coraopolis, and Nicholas and Christopher Mesko, both of Sewickley; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Beerman of Leetsdale; brother, John (Peggy) Wagner of Zelienople; sister-in-law, Diana Wagner of Oklahoma; godchild, Joann (Beerman) Hasulak of Chippewa Twp.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge, where prayers will be offered on Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Divine Liturgy for the repose of her soul at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Her pastor, Father Geoffrey Mackey will officiate. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.