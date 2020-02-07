Robert V. Battisti Aliquippa Robert V. Battisti, 78, of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born January 26, 1942, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Alfredo and Marietta (Giuliani) Battisti. Mr. Battisti was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and retired as an inspector from FESCO in McKees Rocks. Surviving are a sister, Clara Alvarez; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Linda Battisti; two nephews and a niece, William A. and Paula Battisti, and Robert A. Battisti, and a great nephew, Nico Battisti. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Alvarez. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.