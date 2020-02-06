Dr. Lawrence Fazioli North Beaver Township Dr. Lawrence Fazioli, a board certified physician in Family Medicine, who practiced in Lawrence Country for 30 years with his friend and partner, Dr. David Shober, died suddenly at home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating assisted by Deacon John Curran. Entombment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Holy Redeemer Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in Dr. Fazioli's name may be made to the American Heart Association, Lawrence County Human Society, New Castle Public Library, or the Ellwood City Area Public Library.