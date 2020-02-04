Elaine (Askar) Thomas Aliquippa Elaine (Askar) Thomas, 92, of Aliquippa, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, PA. 15061, where a service will be held Friday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa, Pa 15001. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Times.