Edward R. Hawk Aliquippa Edward R. Hawk, 54, of Aliquippa, passed, Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born March 20, 1965, in Sewickley, a son of Elizabeth Hawk of Indiana, Pa. and the late Edward Sterner. Mr. Hawk was a PA State Constable, for over 10 years. Edward's hobbies included, working on model cars and spending time with his grandchildren. On March 21, 2003, he married, Marylee Work who survives. Surviving are six children, Gerald Hawk of Ohio, Misty Work of Carnegie, Jason Work of Mich., Lynn Work of Aliquippa, Christopher Work of Mich. and Sondra Hawk of Aliquippa; three brothers, John Sterner, Joe Sterner and John Hawk; three sisters, Sherri Drum, Cindy Kyle and Nicole Sanchez; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Hawk. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. the time of service, at NATION FUNERAL HOME INC. 220 E. Lincoln Ave McDonald, PA. 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of one's choice.