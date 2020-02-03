Anna Dioguardi Primo The Villages, Florida Anna Dioguardi Primo of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Anna was born on March 12, 1938 in Rochester, Pa., to the late Carl and Emma Dioguardi. After graduation from Rochester High School, Anna was hired by the Westinghouse Corporation and served as a secretary for 32 years. She enjoyed playing golf, dominoes and mah-jongg with her many friends. She will be remembered for her loving personality and infectious smile. She touched all the lives she came into contact with. Anna will be sadly missed by her husband, Robert, of 62 years. She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Josephine and Robert Smith of Rochester, Pa.; a brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Linda Dioguardi of Erie, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Edna Davis of Gibsonia Pa.; special nieces and nephews, Renee, Bruce, Christian and Ben Herstine of Vanport, Pa. and Linda and Richard DeBacco of Monaca, Pa., also many other nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to the staffs at Ocala Regional Medical Center and The Villages Cornerstone Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162. Services will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. Arrangements entrusted to BEYERS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com