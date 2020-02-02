James C. Hostetler Jr. Chippewa Township James C. Hostetler, Jr., 92, of Chippewa Township, formerly of Vanport, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born September 10, 1927, in Buckeye Township, Pa., Westmoreland County, he was the son of the late James C. Sr. and Stella Eva Newell Hostetler. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during World War II. He had been employed as a baker at the former Keystone Bakery in Bridgewater, and had owned his own business, Beaver Valley Janitorial Service for many years. He was a member and an usher at the Chippewa United Methodist Church for 25 years, and a firefighter for the Vanport Volunteer Fire Department for over 60 years. Jim had previously been active in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Explorers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Joyce Hostetler Moore; his wife, Bertha Hostetler; his daughter, Janet Green; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Chuck Philabaum and Lucille and Ed Franks; brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Gail Burkhart; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Koble. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Cunningham Hostetler; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Larry Hill, New Brighton; two sons and daughters-in-law, James C. III and Ellie Hostetler, Monaca, and Rev. Jay Hostetler and Donna Hostetler, Holland, Michigan; a son-in-law, Thomas Green, New Brighton; four step-children, Jodi Druschel, New Brighton; Beth Donaldson, Rochester; Mark McCartney, Chippewa Township; and Scot McCartney, Rochester; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and eight step great-great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where the service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. with Dr. Daniel Stinson officiating. Interment will follow in Beaver Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Vanport Volunteer Fire Department, 435 Jefferson Avenue, Vanport, PA 15009 or Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. The Veterans Honor Guard will meet at the Beaver Cemetery on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at noon to conduct full military honors.