Evelyn Daub Beaver Falls Evelyn Daub, age 93, of Beaver Falls, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Evelyn was born on July 18, 1926, in New Galilee. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1944. Evelyn worked for B&W for over 20 years and spent several years working for Sheetz in Rochester, always offering a warm smile to the early morning customers. Evelyn quickly became one of their most beloved employees. She was an avid sports fan and closely followed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. Evelyn was extremely generous with her family, especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and those who cared for her at Cambridge Village. Evelyn is predeceased by her loving parents, Enrico Canavesi and Angelina (Zaffaroni) Canavesi; her husband, Robert Daub; and her brother, Harry Canavesi. She is survived by her two sisters, Norma Boyle and Josephine Agostine. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Chippewa Twp. Father Kim Schreck will officiate. Arrangements entrusted to GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC. www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com Interment will be private in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaver Falls. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Evelyn's name to a charity of your choice.