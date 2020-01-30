Thomas William Grimm Rochester Thomas William Grimm, 77, a life-long resident of Rochester, unexpectedly went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born April 2, 1942, in Rochester, the youngest child of the late George W. and Minnie Margaret (Leiper) Grimm. Tom was a graduate of Rochester Area High School, Class of 1960, where he was active in baseball, football, band, and chorus. Sports and music continued to be passions of his throughout his life. He married his high school sweetheart, the late Joyce Maxine Powell, after five years of courtship; they were blessed to enjoy 47 years of marriage. She was the light of his life and they were best friends, never one without the other. Tom was a Veteran of the National Guard and went on to graduate from the Bucknell University of Banking. He started his banking career as a teller at the Beaver Trust Co. in Rochester and worked his way up, retiring in 1997 from the First Western Bank as a Vice President. During his retirement, for almost 20 years, Tom was a rural route carrier for the Beaver County Times, and was carrier of the month twice. Tom had many roles during his banking career, but he truly enjoyed managing both Beaver Trust branches in Rochester, as it put him in the heart of the town and community he loved, and enabled him to work with and help his friends and neighbors. He was an active member of the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church where he served as the Finance Committee Chairman and as a leader of the weekly prayer group, and he was a former elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Rochester. Tom was the model of a kind, loving and involved father. From his daughter's dancing to his son's baseball, he was always there and involved however he could be, and it brought him great joy. Tom served as President of the Beaver County Chapter of the American Institute of Banking. He was a past president of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and served on the March of Dimes Board. He was also very active in the Rochester Sports Booster program, volunteering many hours. Another of Tom's passions in life was participating as a youth sports coach. From grade school basketball, to many different baseball leagues, to Jr. High and High School football, Tom thoroughly enjoyed serving the youth of the community, sharing his passion for athletics, and all the benefits of team sports. He will be remembered fondly by his former players. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife "Joycie," along with his beloved siblings and their spouses. Tom is survived by his loving, thankful children and their families; daughter, Carrie (Eric) Shrewsbury and their children, Grant and Bella; son, Curt (Shannon) Grimm and their children, Ryder and Kyler; two beloved sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Powell) Vollmer and Claudia (Gaines) Powell and many loved nieces and nephews. In honor of his wishes, cremation arrangements are by SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, 408 Bridge Street, West Bridgewater, with the Reverend Wayne Taylor officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the Bridgewater Presbyterian Church, West Bridgewater. Online condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com. Tom lived to share with others his faith in the hope of salvation and the promise of eternal life, as did his precious wife. God's promise to them has been fulfilled, and they are together now with Him in glory. Alleluia!