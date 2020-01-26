Sue (Campese) Tolfa Hopewell Township Sue (Campese) Tolfa, 90, of Hopewell Twp., passed away, Friday, January 24, 2020. Born December 7, 1929, to immigrant parents, she grew up in Beaver Falls, learning self-reliance and determination. Sue married Lee Tolfa at the age of 18, and moved to Aliquippa to raise her family, Angelo (Kathy, ex-wife, still family), Dave (Cindy) and Mara Yoko. She loved her grandchildren, Christopher (Bridget), Brandi, Angelo, Adam (Alissa), Rachael, Ben and Sam, and her beautiful great-grandchildren. In addition to her children, she is survived by her two brothers, Sam and Bruno, and was preceded in death by her sisters and another brother. Sue was a strong, compassionate woman who fiercely loved God, her family, and friends. A lifelong member of the Roman Catholic Church, she spent over half of her life at Our Lady of Fatima. She retired from Hopewell High School, as one of the students' favorite cooks, after 18 years of service. Her beautiful alto singing voice was used to soothe her children, praise God, and raise her spirits, and her incredible pencil and ink artistic skills brought her and her family joy. Sue tried to help anyone whenever she could and she always appreciated kindnesses shown to her. She was gentle and forgiving, and taught her children to put themselves in others' shoes before acting. Friends will be received Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. Felix Catholic Cemetery, Freedom, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Aliquippa. The family would like to thank the staff of Pinnacle Hospice for all their loving care.