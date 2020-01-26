Helen Giannette Conway On Thursday, January 23, 2020, Helen Giannette, a lifelong resident of Conway, slept away peacefully in the home in which she was born following a lengthy illness. Born October 9, 1929, to the late George and Caroline Jungvist Radish. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William A. Giannette in 1957, and son, Joey along with two brothers, Carl and Edward Radish. Helen was a 1947 graduate of Rochester High School, and received her BS Degree in Education from Geneva College in 1965, which was the beginning of a wonderful happy career. She was a teacher for the Beaver Area School District for over 30 years. Teaching was her passion and dearly loved each of her "little angels." She realized that each child was special with their own needs and helped them reach their full potential. She was fortunate to be recognized in Who's Who of American Teachers. Helen was a gentle quiet woman who loved her family and friends. Family was an important part of her life while spending time with them at family dinners and vacations. She loved attending her grandchildren's activities which were priceless to her. Helen loved being a Bushka and dearly loved her precious Christian and Jula. Helen had made many friends and her home was lovingly called the "Mission" where everyone was welcomed. She considered no one a stranger only a friend she hadn't met yet. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Conway, where she served on parish council, taught CCD, was a Eucharistic minister, and member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers. Helen was also active in several local organizations including PSEA and PASR. She was a Conway Senior Citizen; a past Girl Scout leader; member of the Century Club of Beaver; and a volunteer for the Crimson Line of the former Friendship Ridge. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Patty Lematte who not only lost her mother but her best friend and her son-in-law, Chris. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christian and Jula Lematte. She dearly loved her "sister by heart," Olive Tyson. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Shirley and Ruth Ann Radish; a nephew, Carl; and nieces, Rebecca Miller and Amy (Rowdy), Mya, and Kylee Yates; also survived by Walter Foltz and JoAnn Mehring who she loved like a son and daughter. Friends will be received Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway, where everybody is requested to meet. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Freedom. A Christian wake service will be held Monday at the funeral home. The family wishes memorial contributions be made to B.V. C. S. /R. H. S. Summer Academy, c/o Dr. Jane Bovalino, Superintendent, 540 Reno St., Rochester, PA 15074.