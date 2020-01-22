Melvin Bassar Center Township Melvin Bassar, a life-long resident of Beaver County, of Center Township, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was 89. Mel was a graduate of Monaca High School and the University of Pittsburgh's School of Pharmacy. He was a pharmacist for over sixty years, originally owning his own store - Bassar Pharmacy - before moving on to work at various pharmacies across the county. In addition, Mel served as a pharmacist for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mel is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Mary Ann (Turek) Bassar; three children and their spouses, Michelle (Tony) Merendo of Center Township, Melissa (James) Kozel of Beaver, and Michael (Darla) Bassar of Conway; four grandchildren, Matthew Merendo of Pittsburgh, Melanny Merendo of Center Township, Karsen (Griffin) Dalmaso of Manhattan, Kansas, and Cameron Kozel of Beaver; two sisters, Stella Zinaich and Melva Malyak; and several nieces and nephews. Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Helen Bassar, and a brother, Nick Bassar. A memorial service with full military honors provided by the Beaver County Special Unit will be held on Saturday, February 1, at 1 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.