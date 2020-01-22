Konstantinos I. Apostolis Beaver Falls Konstantinos I. Apostolis, 96, of Beaver Falls, and formerly of Greece, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice on Monday, January 20, 2020. He is reunited with his wife of 60 years, Marina Apostolis, 2005; a grandson, Mamas 'Mikie' J. Apostolis, 2003; his parents; two brothers; and two sisters. Kostas is survived by his three sons, a daughter and their spouses, Arygrios and Stella Apostolis, Beaver Falls; John and Eugenia Apostolis, Beaver Falls; Markella (Apostolis) and Michael Tsatiris, Cleveland, Ohio; and Capt. Michael and Kati Apostolis, Athens, Greece; eleven grandchildren, their spouses and nine great-grandchildren, Dr. Kostas and Dena Apostolis and their children Kyriaki, Argyrios and Athanasia, all of Akron, Ohio; Dr. Michael and Angela Apostolis, PharmD, Wexford, Pa.; Dr. John Apostolis, Beaver Falls; Costas and Vasiliki Apostolis and their children Evagelia and Ioannis, all of Beaver Falls; George Apostolis, PharmD, Beaver Falls; Marina (Apostolis) and Eric Brown and their children Evyenia and Ioannis, all of Beaver Falls; Dr. Dimitrios and Deena Tsatiris and their children Maria and Mixhali, Cleveland, Ohio; Constantinos Tsatiris of Cleveland, Ohio; and Marina, Eleni and Kostas Apostolis, all of Athens, Greece. Konstantinos was born on August 18, 1923, to the late Ioannia and Kaliopi (Kikile) Apostolis in the mountain village of Pitious on the Greek Island of Chios. His family had humble beginnings; he was the youngest of five children. In post-World War I Europe feeding five children was next to impossible. After grade school, at the ripe age of 10, he was employed, away from home, as a pageboy for a wealthy widow of a shipping tycoon. At the age of 12, he found himself traversing the oceans as a kitchen hand. When he was old enough, he became a deck hand and working for over 30 years for Livanos Shipping in the merchant marines to the level of Boatswain. His stories would fascinate his grandchildren for hours. At the age of 18, he married Marina Apostolithis; they welcomed four children into their life. Konstantinos would spend 1-2 years at a time away at sea. He then retired from shipping and was sponsored by his father-in-law to become a U.S. citizen. In 1972, Konstantinos brought his sons Argyrios, Ioannis and Mixhali to the United States to look for a better life. They established themselves in the Greek Community of Beaver Falls and he started working for Pappan Family Restaurants. Konstantinos eventually branched off to start his own independent businesses known as The Evergreen Café and Athens Family Restaurant, both in Beaver Falls. Konstantinos would retire back to his beloved Pitious, Chios. He would commute back and forth between the two countries for many years. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, music, singing and going to church. He was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Ambridge. Friends will be received Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Ambridge. Father Anastasios Athanasiou will officiate the funeral ceremony. Interment will follow in Beaver Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 2930 Beaver Road, Ambridge, PA 15003. The family would like to thank HVHS staff of the 3rd floor Cardiopulmonary Unit for their excellent care. The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.