David E. Brooks, Esq. Franklin Township David E. Brooks, Esq., 86, of Franklin Twp. passed away on Tuesday, January, 21, 2020, at his residence. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Church with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the church on Saturday by 10:45 a.m. to conduct full military honors. Memorial contributions in Mr. Brooks name may be made to the Holy Redeemer Angel Fund.