Edward P. Lechok Formerly of Economy Edward P. Lechok, 65, formerly of Economy, passed away at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Samuel and Eunice Lechok. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Lechok. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Colleen (McClure) Lechok; his children, Dara Lechok-Pruszenski and Edward (Kristy DeBlassio) Lechok; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Lechok and Lily Marie and Joseph Dylan Pruszenski; his brother, Daniel (Mary) Lechok; his aunt, Florence (Harry) Parsons; and his uncle, Joe Kronstein. As per his wishes, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements handled by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).