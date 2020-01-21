Carole A. (Stobart) Karaisz New Brighton Carole A. (Stobart) Karaisz, 79, of New Brighton, passed away Saturday January 18, 2020, at U.P.M.C. Presbyterian Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born April 30, 1940, in Rochester, a daughter of the late Harry and Martha Stobart. She devoted her life to her husband and family. Carole was a professional shopper and always looking for a bargain. If anyone is looking for "useless stuff," call us. She had a unique way of making everyone feel like they were part of her family. Her laugh and strong personality left an impression on everyone she met, and was ready with a quick-witted comment or funny joke. This is how she will be remembered by all who were fortunate to know her. Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years Donald "Steve" Karaisz; one son, Donald (Jessica) Karaisz Jr.; one daughter, Leeanne (Stephen) Sutphen; four grandchildren who were lucky to be part of her life every day, Don and Sarah Karaisz and Kaylee and Kara Sutphen; four sisters Mary (Vern) Bernard, Evelyn (Jack) Smith, Faith (Bob) Everly and Lucy (Bill) Heuring; best friend, Marcia Bender; many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Darla Hineman and one brother, Harry "Bud" Stobart. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where prayer will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton. Entombment will follow in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum.