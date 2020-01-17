Isabella Julia 'Bella' (Caldarelli) Puglise Aliquippa Isabella Julia "Bella" (Caldarelli) Puglise, 80, of Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in her home. Born April 13, 1939, in Rochester Hospital, the daughter of the late Romeo and Hilda (Piccolo) Cardarelli, she was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and the President of the Queens of Columbus. Bella graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1958. She went on to get her degree as a Medical Technologist, and worked at Aliquippa Hospital. She married her beloved husband, Andrew, on June 20, 1964. After the birth of her second child, Bella decided to stay home and raise her children. Surviving are her beloved husband of 55 years, Andrew Puglise; a daughter, Pamela Puglise; a son, Andrew J. Puglise; six grandchildren, Lauren, Drew, Sophia, Alex, Stephen, and Catie Puglise; a sister, Olivia Agostini; nephew, David (Kathy) Agostini; a niece, Sandra Agostini and two special cousins, Carol Bellocchi, and Michelle Senko. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, John Caldarelli; brother-in-law, John Agostini; nephew, Gerald Agostini; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Samuel and Virginia (Palermo) Puglise. Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Titus Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hopewell Twp. Rest in peace my loveYou've earned it!