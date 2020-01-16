Thomas W. George, Sr. Zelienople Thomas W. George, Sr., soon to be 99, of Zelienople, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, while under the care of the VA Hospital Community Living Center in Butler. Born February 1, 1921, in Clairton, Pa., he was the son of the late Griffith George and Anna Cochran George. Tom proudly served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator in the Philippines during World War II. He retired from Penn Power as a line foreman on August 1, 1983. Tom was a faithful member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church where he was a former Sunday school superintendent and choir director for 20 years. He was a member of the Harmony Masonic Lodge #429, a former member of the Odd Fellows, and a former member of the New Brighton American Legion. Tom was an avid sports fan, and above all, a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Thomas W. (Linda) George, Jr. of Fombell; his daughter, Carol (Stephen) Stauffer of Zelienople; his grandchildren, Tim (Amy) Schoeffel, Todd (Jackie) Schoeffel, Jeff (Kelly) George, and Julianne (Bernie) Novak; his great-grandchildren, Emily, Taylor, Kaitlin, Jackson, Abigail and Coraline; his special friend, Roberta Black and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Ruth Marvin, whom he married February 17, 1940, and who passed away November 21, 2006; his brothers, Jack George and Raymond "Mooney" George and his sisters, Norma Murphy and Jean Sariochek. Tom's family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A funeral ceremony will be held in Tom's honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063 with Rev. Dan Owen, officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest with full military honors at English Lutheran Church Cemetery in Zelienople. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Tom's honor to Butler VA Healthcare, with "donation to Community Living Center" on the memo line, sent to VA Community Living Center, 353 N. Duffy Rd., Butler, PA 16001. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.