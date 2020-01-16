Frederick L. Richardson Sr. Baden Frederick L. Richardson Sr., age 95, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 13, 2020, at Villa St. Joseph in Baden, Pa. Born in Castalia, North Carolina, on February 5, 1924, the son of the late Noah and Lillie Richardson, Pastor Fred, will be remember as the beloved husband of 74 years to Geraldine (Reese) Richardson; father of daughter, Adrena (Melvin) Steals and son, Frederick (Beverly) Richardson; grandfather of Melvin (Alexis) Steals, Munro (Teresa Hu) Richardson, Chelsea Steals, Devon Richardson, Brandy Steals, Ky Rae (Carlos) Clement, and Logan Richardson; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was retired from Dun and Bradstreet. Before joining his wife at Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, he served as an associate pastor at St. Mark AME Church in Wilkinsburg and was a member of its highly touted Male Chorus. In addition to being well known and greatly loved Greeters at Covenant, Pastor Fred-ably assisted by his beautiful wife Gerry-is best known for having founded and led its Never Alone Ministry. Friends will be received Saturday, January 18, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon in the Covenant Church of Pittsburgh, 2110 Andrews Dr., Wilkinsburg. Military honors will be performed at the church. Transitional services of love entrusted to the CALVIN SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1125 Allegheny Ave., (North Shore), Pittsburgh, 412-287-1765.