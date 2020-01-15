Judith Ann Speerhas Washington, Georgia Judith Ann Speerhas, 71, of Washington, Ga., died December 4, 2019, in Augusta University Medical Center. Born February 17, 1948, in Aliquippa, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Ann Stala Reinel. A graduate of Aliquippa High School, she was a retired bookkeeper and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Washington, Ga. She was a former member of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Beaver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin Speerhas in 2013 and by her Yorkies, Snuffy and Precious. Judy leaves behind cherished children, Lisa Michelle Reinel and Robert Joseph Converse, both of Tuscon, Ariz., Amanda Speerhas-Gonya, North Augusta, S.C.; several grandchildren and furry grand dogs; and her siblings, Joseph L. Reinel, Jr., and Joanne Reinel, both of Pahrump, Nev., and Jean Anthony, Midland. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held Sunday, January 19th from noon until 3 p.m. the time of Blessing service in D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland. The Rev. Fr. Robert Miller, pastor of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church will officiate.