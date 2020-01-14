Mary R. Zingaro Fallston Mary R. Zingaro, 95, of Fallston, passed away on January 12, 2020, in Gibsonia, Pa. Born May 9, 1924, in Fallston, she was a daughter of the late Pete and Mary Verbonitz. She was a member of the Holy Family Parish, New Brighton, where she was a longtime member of the Christian Mothers and the Gold Associations. She was also a lifetime member of the Croatian Club of New Brighton and of Lodge No. 720, and a proud 1942 graduate of New Brighton Area High School. She was a former employee in the purchasing department at the Babcock and Wilcox Company in Beaver Falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Zingaro Sr., in 1996, and a brother, Peter Paul Verbonitz, in 1965. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, James Jr. and Susan Zingaro, Sarver Pa., Joseph and Cynthia Zingaro, Mars, Pa. and John and Debbie Zingaro, New Brighton; her grandchildren, Jamie and Chris Rutkowski, Renee and Derrek Bosso, John and Molly Zingaro, Nicole and Jake Ginder, Danae and Spencer McDowell, Joe, Jason, Gina and Katie Zingaro; five great grandchildren, Brooke Rutkowski, Keegan and Rowan McDowell, Hannah Bosso and Jackson Zingaro; a sister, Catherine Sudar and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in New Brighton. Burial will follow at St Joseph Cemetery.