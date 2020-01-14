Marion (Griffiths) Morgan Center Township On Monday, January 13, 2020, Marion (Griffiths) Morgan, 85, of Center Twp., departed this world to join her beloved husband, Leslie, in Heaven. Born April 11, 1934, in Beaver Falls, a daughter of the late Llewllyn and Hilda Mary (Watkins) Griffiths, she was a member of Prince of Peace Anglican Church, Hopewell Twp. Marion, along with her twin sister, Corrine, graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1952. Following high school, she attended Robert Morris Business School, where she earned an Associates' Degree. Marion's passion was her Welsh Heritage, and met the man of her dreams, a Welsh immigrant, in Cleveland, Ohio, at a Welsh music festival. The two were married on June 15, 1957. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Morgan, an infant son and her twin sister and brother-in-law, Corrine and Donald Huffine. Surviving are a son, David Morgan; a daughter, Sharon Morgan; four grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, Douglas (Kristin) and Kristen, and four great-grandsons. Friends will be received Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa. 15061, where a service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Rev. John Heidengren, officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. The family would like to thank the staff at CuraHealth for their continued care and kindness.