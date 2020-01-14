Janice (Cunningham) Weiseman Hopewell Township Janice (Cunningham) Weiseman, 79, of Hopewell Twp., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born July 29, 1940, in Aliquippa, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Mildred Kearns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a cherished daughter, Janie Cogar. Janice is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Elwood Weiseman; a devoted son, Scott Weiseman (Katie Taormina); her daughter, Alyssa Antonini; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jack Weiseman and Deb O'Connor, Bill and Carol Reed, and Ruth and Hal Staat; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Following Janice's wishes, there will not be any service. Arrangements were entrusted to ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.