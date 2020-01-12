Rudy Mihalik Hopewell Township Rudy Mihalik, 58, of Hopewell Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh and was the son of the late Rudolph and Gladys Mihalik. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Mihalik. Rudy was a member of Ohio United Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Robin and Jack Brandt and Lori Hanna and a sister-in-law, Amy Mihalik. Rudy is also survived by three nieces and a nephew, Kelly, Lexi, Taylor and Patrick, and his beloved dog, Missy. Visitation will be Monday from 5 p.m. until time of service at 6:45 p.m. with the Rev. Nick Marlatt in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.