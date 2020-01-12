James A. Kephart Rochester James A. Kephart, 63, of Rochester, passed away on January 1, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley, Beaver. A son of the late James F. and Patricia (Dilley) Kephart, James worked his entire career with Conrail/Norfolk Southern Railroad and retired as a welder. He loved being a father of three and a grandfather of five. James enjoyed camping, boating, listening to music and his cat, Tamper II. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 31 years, Christine A. Kephart; three children, Lisa (Denis) Sutter of Vanport, Michael (Anastacia) Blair of Rochester and James (Courtney) Kephart II of Connellsville; five grandchildren, Ava, Bruce and Cooper Sutter and Kallie and Easton Blair and two brothers, David Kephart and Scott (Marion) Kephart. He was preceded in death by his parents. All services were private. Contributions may be made in James's memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney Street, Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.