Dorothy Bandola Evans Hopewell Township Dorothy Bandola Evans, 88, went to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020. Dorothy was born on June 16, 1931, to Slovak Immigrants, Michael and Anna Bandola, who arrived on Ellis Island in 1911 and 1913. Dorothy attended Saint Stephen's Catholic School in Hazelwood and Taylor Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill. Dorothy was employed by US Steel in Pittsburgh for 13 years where she proudly worked on the first Univac 1 computer. She met her husband Richard at a steel convention at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh. They married and moved to Hopewell Township where Richard worked at J&L Steel. Dorothy then worked as the local wage tax collector in Hopewell Twp. for nearly 20 years before retiring. Dorothy and Richard leave behind two daughters, Christina (Curtis) Achten and Kathleen (Christopher) Ujhazy; six grandchildren, Ryan (Lisa), Michael, and Sarah Pesce and Jacob, Clare and Luke Ujhazy; nieces, Suzanne (Bradley) Smith and Shelly (Evans) Kincaid; nephews, Charles "Chuckie" Korchak, Scott Bradley and Kerry and Greg Evans and a special, life-long friend, Diane Hanrahan. Besides being very good in math, Dorothy was an excellent cook, baker and seamstress. She was known for making beautiful Halloween costumes and bathrobes for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo at Our Lady of Fatima Church and playing long games of Scrabble with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard; sisters, Elsie (Bandola) Bradley and Margaret Korchak and brother John Korchak. A prayer service was held at HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA and a Mass of Christian burial was held at Our Lady of Fatima Church. An Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.