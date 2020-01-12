Dolores J. (Doe Doe) Combs Clinton Dolores J. (Doe Doe) Combs, 80, of Clinton, died Thursday evening, January 9, 2020, in the Ohio Valley General Hospital, McKees Rocks. Born October 30, 1939, in Slovan, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Kawensky) Vega. A member of the Hebron Presbyterian Church, she worked alongside her husband, Delbert on the family farm. Her passion was raising turkeys to be sold at Thanksgiving. She retired from the West Allegheny School District in 2002, having worked in the Custodial Dept. for 24 years. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, William Delbert Combs, whom she married April 6, 1963; her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Bird Peindl of Imperial; her sisters, Ramona (Roy) Cunningham and Frances Vega, all of Burgettstown and Judy (Roy) Schulte of Eldersville. Friends will be received in MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Cinda Isler will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.