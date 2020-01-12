Beverly (Souffrant) Ryms Bedillion Freedom Beverly (Souffrant) Ryms Bedillion, age 69, of Freedom, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 9, 2020, in Williamsburg, Va. Born July 24, 1950, in New Kensington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Wayne Souffrant Sr. and Mary (Aleskowitz) Souffrant. She was retired and living in Williamsburg, Va. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina (Ryms) and Jason Bissette of Williamsburg, Va.; a son, Robert Ryms Jr. of Alison Park, Pa.; five grandchildren; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and James Wereley of New York, Judy and Tariq Muqeet of Ohio, and Alexis and Randy Lyle of Aliquippa; her brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Karen Souffrant of Rochester; a brother-in-law, Paul Warsing Sr.; and five nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Ryms Sr.; a sister, Connie Warsing; a second husband, Lewis Bedillion; and her nephew, Clifford Beller Jr. Friends will be received Monday, January 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 502 Adams St., where a funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.