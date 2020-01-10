Thomas Bevington Ohioville Thomas Bevington of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A complete obituary will be in the Sunday edition of the Times. Arrangements entrusted to TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.
Thomas Bevington Ohioville Thomas Bevington of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A complete obituary will be in the Sunday edition of the Times. Arrangements entrusted to TODD FUNERAL HOME, 340 Third St., Beaver.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.