Michael Patrick Karas Formerly of Aliquippa Michael Patrick Karas, 61, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Aliquippa, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 2, 2020, in his home. Born February 6, 1958, in Rochester, Pa., he is the son of Dolly (DeMatteis) Karas and the late Rudy Karas. Michael was a devoted, longtime employee of AT&T. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams. Even though he moved away from Western Pennsylvania, he continued to follow the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. He is survived by his beloved mother, Dolly, cousins, and friends. Honoring his wishes, all services were private. Michael was laid to rest next to his father, Rudy, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.