Bertha Jean Gall Hopewell Township Bertha Jean "Saint Jean" Gall, loving wife and mother, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. Born in W. Aliquippa on January 18, 1931, one of thirteen children to the late John and Bertha (Matitchak) Valiga. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George William Gall, along with her parents and ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sisters, Betty Lou Bare and June Rose Selley; two daughters, Georgia (Paul) Talarico and Diane (John) Laszlo; grandchildren, Tommy (Misty) Talarico, Chrissy (Houston) Burgraff, John (Jen) Talarico and Sara (Scott) Shannon; great grandchildren, Steven, Houston Jr., Ariel, Josh, Tristan, Raine, Killian and Julian. Bertha Jean was a parishioner of St. George Church for over 80 years and over 20 years making perogies for St. George Church. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com. Please meet at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, 1001 Clinton St., Aliquippa, PA 15001 for Divine Liturgy on Friday at 10 a.m. Father Geoffrey Mackey, celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.