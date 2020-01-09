Albertine Floro Miketa Economy Albertine Floro Miketa, 81, sadly passed on January 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. Albertine was born in Sewickley, Pa., on April 28, 1938. She is the daughter of Albert and Sarah Floro who emigrated from Calabria, Italy. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George Joseph Miketa, and four devoted children and their spouses, Tina and Edward Kennedy, Marcie and John Gilmartin, George and Andrea Miketa, and Greg and Rosemary Miketa. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, Caitlin, Jonathan, Andrew, Alexa, Luke, Patrick, Maximus, and Zachary; two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Asher; her sister, Sarah Rosiak; and many nieces and nephews. Albertine was an active community member of Economy for over 65 years. Albertine continued her dedication as an employee at the Ambridge Area School District where her passion in youth guidance endured. Her loves were family vacations, family events and activities, gardening, cooking, card club and her work. Her infectious smile will never be forgotten. Upon retirement in 2012, George and Albertine moved to Chadds Ford, Pa., to be closer to loved ones. Albertine joins her beloved daughter, Anne Marie Miketa and sister, Josephine Koman in eternal life. Family and friends will be received to share in the celebration of life on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Blessing service at 11 a.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Interment will be in Economy Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the Albertine Miketa Memorial Scholarship Fund (for Ambridge Area High School Students) in care of the John Syka Funeral Home Inc.