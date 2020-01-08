Crystal Lee Kemp North Sewickley Township Crystal Lee Kemp, 64, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at home. Born January 23, 1955, in Beaver Falls, she was the only daughter of the late Laurin and Shirley (Huselton) Kemp. She was a graduate of Riverside High School and obtained a nursing degree from CCBC. She worked as a nurse at Friendship Ridge and also held a position as a union steward, before retiring after 43 years of service. She was a former member of Concord United Methodist Church. She is survived by her loving partner, Michele Smith; brothers, Ken (Linda) Kemp, Chippewa, Chuck (Gladys) Kemp, New Brighton and Ross (Sherri) Kemp, Chippewa; sisters-in-law, Peggy Kemp and Melinda Renzo and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Len Kemp, sister-in-law, Lyn Dee Kemp and a niece, Jamie Lynn Miller. If you were lucky enough to know Crystal you know she was a no-nonsense, tell it like it is person. But you also knew she was devoted to her faith, loved and adored her family and spent the vast majority of her life helping others. She will be sadly missed and her kindness will live in our hearts forever. Friends will be received Friday, January 10, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. in J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com. Her nephew, Mark Kemp, officiating. Cremation will follow all services and she will be laid to rest at Concord Church Cemetery, North Sewickley. The family would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided by the Vitas Hospice and the nurses that care for her, Sara, Amanda, Jamie and Belinda. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Vitas Hospice, 2009 Mackenzie Way Suite 110, Cranberry Twp., Pa 16066.