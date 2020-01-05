Daniel P. 'Danny' Cellini Beaver Falls Daniel P. "Danny" Cellini, 64, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, in UPMC-Shadyside. Born September 12, 1955, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Julius P. and Lucy (Izzo) Cellini. Danny was a graduate of Penn State, and served as the current Treasurer of the City of Beaver Falls. He was a member of St. Monica's Parish in Chippewa, and was an avid Notre Dame Fan. He is survived by his sister, Angela "Angie" Cellini; six nieces and nephews, Fran (Bill) Valasek, Gabriel (Kristin) Cellini, Pam (Chad) Kacyon, Natalie Cellini, Richard Cellini and Bryan Dinello; Nunnie's little angels, Julia Lucy, Liam Daniel, Gianna Grace, Sophia, Vivianna, Roman, Nick, Sydney and Alyson; and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Julius R. Cellini; and a great-niece, Gina Marie Valasek. Friends will be received on Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of a rosary service at 7 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Prayers will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Monica's, Chippewa. Fr. Kim Schreck and Fr. Frank Mitolo will concelebrate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. The family requests that contributions be made in Danny's name to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1020 W. State Street, Baden, PA 15005.