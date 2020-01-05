Charles M. Swoger Coraopolis Charles M. Swoger, 94, of Coraopolis, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Heritage Valley Sewickley. He was born March 30, 1925, in Coraopolis, the son of the late Reed and Dora Swoger. Charles was a lifelong member of the VFW and the Moose Lodge, where he earned Pilgrim status. He was also a Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Swoger. Surviving are five children, William "Porky" (Nancy) Swoger, Jeffrey "Stump" (Kathy) Swoger, Thomas Swoger, Richard "Pretzel" (Holly) Swoger and Michael Swoger; two sisters, Nanny Brizzoli, and Alma Felger and two grandchildren, Jason Swoger and Jamie Swoger. As per the family's request all services were private. Arrangements were handled by R.D. COPELAND LTD.