James F. Kern Daugherty Township James F. Kern, 94, of Daugherty Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. He was born December 11, 1925, in Rochester, Pa., son of the late Raymond and Mildred (McKane) Kern. After 45 years, he retired as a conductor with Conrail at Conway Yards. He began his career with the Pennsylvania Railroad on steam engines. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton. James was especially devoted to Blessed Mother Mary and prayed the Rosary daily. He was an avid sports fan; loyal to the Pirates, Steelers, Notre Dame and Penn State. James had a giving spirit and donated to many charities especially to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. He loved music from the Big Band Era. He and his wife Doris traveled throughout Europe and many cities in the United States. It was a favorite time for them spending winters at Ft. Myers Beach, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Joseph and Edward; three sisters, Jean Firth, Ellen Ellis, and Nancy Mahon; and two brothers-in-law, Leroy and George Gibbs. Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Doris (Gibbs) Kern; daughter, Carol (Gibbs) Cerilli and husband Michael; two grandsons, Brian (Sarah) Cerilli and Scott (Becca) Cerilli; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Gavin, Dominick and Alaina; one brother, John; two sisters, Charlotte Goda and Mildred Bailey; a brother-in-law, Robert (Marylyn) Gibbs; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 521 7th Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066. The public is kindly asked to arrive directly at the church on Monday morning. Private interment will follow in the Garden of the Good Shepherd, Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. On line condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com