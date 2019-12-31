Ronald B. Fry New Brighton Ronald B. Fry of New Brighton, passed away on December 25, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on November 22, 1928, in Armstrong County. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Fry; daughter, Elizabeth Fry of Sinking Spring, Pa.; son, Curtis (Sandi) Fry of New Brighton; grandchildren, Shannon (Travis) Strouse, Ryan Metsger, A.J. Metsger, and Brianna Metsger, all of Sinking Spring, Pa. and Aidan Fry and Logan Fry, both of New Brighton; a great grandson, Gavin Metsger of Sinking Spring, Pa. and a sister, Vivian Roofner of Worthington, Pa. Ronald enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends at his camp in Elk County, Pa. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sipan (CVL-48) during the Korean War Conflict from 1948 through 1952. He worked and later retired from Foodland in Baden. Ronald was a member of Concord United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls, where friends and family will be received on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Care Center as well as Grane Hospice for caring for Ronald over the past months.