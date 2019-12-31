James William 'Willie' Beverlin Aliquippa James William Beverlin "Willie", 78, of Aliquippa, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Heritage Valley Sewickley after a long illness with COPD, Emphysema and Diabetes. Born April 10, 1941, in Folsom, W.Va. He graduated Smithfield High School and then joined the U.S. Navy as a BM3. He retired as a millwright from Homestead Industries, Coraopolis. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and a sister. He is survived by his wife, Connie Parson Beverlin; son, James Ralph "J.R." (Regina) Beverlin, Crescent; two stepchildren, Rich Koston, Center Twp., and Deanna (Richard) Mackey, South Carolina; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl Beverlin; and a sister-in-law, Judy Beverlin. Friends will be received on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ALIQUIPPA, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com, 2345 Mill St. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery escorted by the Legion Motorcycle Riders. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.