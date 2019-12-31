Evelyn E. 'Betty' (Sterrett) Beatty Formerly of Chippewa Township Evelyn E. 'Betty' (Sterrett) Beatty, 75, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Heritage Valley Beaver. Born May 15, 1944, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late William J. Sterrett Jr. and Alice Proudfit Sterrett. She was a longtime member of the Riverview United Methodist Church, a graduate of Beaver Falls High School, Class of 1962, Garfield Business Institute, and CCBC where she graduated in 1985 as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She had been employed at the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and DCI Dialysis Clinic in Chippewa. She had been a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department, Blackhawk Band Boosters, United Methodist Women and leader of RUM Bees Craft Class. She is survived by four children, Robert William Beatty and his spouse, John Francis Lyons, Pittsburgh, Keith Edward Beatty Sr., Beaver Falls, Todd Aaron Beatty, Enon Valley and Jodi Lynn Beatty Przybysz and her spouse, David Matthew Przybysz; six grandchildren, Keith Edward Jr. and Dylan James Beatty, Jessica Lynn and Joshua Aaron Beatty, Jerrod Thomas Germusa and Scott Thomas Przybysz; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Edwin "Chip" Boyer, Parrish, Fla.; a brother and sister-in-law, Rev. William J. III and Kalliopi Sterrett, Beaver. Friends will be received Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls. The Memorial service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 7 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Donna Doutt officiating. Private interment in Beaver Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Riverview United Methodist Church, 1099 Darlington Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010.