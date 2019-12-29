Nancy E. Huff Formerly of Beaver Nancy E. Huff, 78, of Harrisburg, Pa., formerly of Beaver, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born November 2, 1941, in Washington, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Columbus and Josephine Fenwick Wright. Nancy worked for nearly 50 years as a bookkeeper for the family run gas station, Paul's Service in Beaver Falls. In addition to her career, she was active in her children's activities, including the Beaver Football Mothers, and Boy Scouts of America. Nancy also participated in the Red Hat Society where she was known as "Lady Red Top"; Pittsburgh Miniature Society and the Crimson Line Auxiliary at the former Beaver Valley Geriatric Center, Brighton Twp. Along with her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Huff; her son, Paul Huff, Jr.; brothers, George and Daniel Gary; and sisters, Betty Allen and Georgetta Simpson. She will be greatly missed by her son, Phillip W. Huff, Enon Valley; her daughter, Pamela (Mike) Cruey, Harrisburg; grandchildren, Benjamen Huff, Beaver, Jacob Huff, Lakeland, Fla., Christina Huff, Ann Arbor, Mich. and Stephanie Barrick, Harrisburg; and her great-grandchildren, Addison and Claire Huff, Beaver. Friends will be received Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. If desired, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 255 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.