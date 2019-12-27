John Hadvab Baden John Hadvab, 89, of Baden, died Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born June 12, 1930, in Czechoslovakia to the late George and Anna (Mihalic) Hadvab. He was a former employee of AM Byers and a member of St. Mary' Byzantine Catholic Church, Ambridge. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was a sister, Mary Mraz. He is survived by his dear friends and caregivers, Mark, Susan and Dolores. A Divine Liturgy for the repose of his soul will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church with his pastor, Father Geoffrey Mackey officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.