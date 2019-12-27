Bonnie Lee Brown Vanport Township Bonnie Lee Brown, 72, of Vanport Twp., passed away surrounded by her family, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born June 9, 1947, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Wilda Young Stevenson. A 1965 graduate of Rochester High School, Bonnie moved to Vanport Twp. where she lived for over 50 years. She was a member of Vanport Presbyterian Church, and the Rochester Turners. Bonnie will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 51 years, Arthur James Brown, Vanport Twp.; daughter, Marcie (Jeffrey) Miller, Brighton Twp.; a son, Artie (Nina) Brown, Ohioville; one brother, Terry (Lori) Stevenson, Concord, N.C.; two sisters, Susan (Kenny) Thornburg, Rochester and Judy (Guy) Kosinski, Pittsburgh; her mother-in-law, Betty Brown, Industry; five grandchildren, Christopher, Isaac, Hannah, Jeffrey, and Jeddy and three great-grandchildren, Ava, Maddie and Wesley and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, James Stevenson. Friends will be received Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m., conducted by her pastor, Rev. Dr. Judy Angelberger, in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Bonnie's family would like to thank the staff of the ICU at Heritage Valley, Beaver for the compassionate care given to her.