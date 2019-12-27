Anthony V. Cipolla Vanport Anthony V. Cipolla, 74, of Vanport, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in Brighton Wellness and Rehab. Born November 11, 1945, in Aliquippa, he was the son of Theresa (Rivetti) Cipolla and the late Anthony Cipolla. He is survived by his loving three sons, Anthony (Christine) Cipolla of Chippewa Twp., Richard (Jodi) Cipolla of Beaver Falls and Joseph (Marci) Cipolla of Chippewa Twp.; seven granddaughters, Kylee, Sydney, Jessica, Kasee, Alayna, Kaylyn and Hayleigh; three siblings, Vince (Debbie) Cipolla of Hopewell, Pete (Pat) Cipolla of Hopewell and Nancy (Butch) Roperti of Chippewa Twp. Friends will be received on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of the blessing service at 5 p.m. in the GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com. Fr. Schwartz will officiate.