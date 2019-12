Debra (Kreitzburg) Kramer Beaver Debra (Kreitzburg) Kramer, 62, of Beaver, passed away December 20, 2019, at home. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the West Mayfield Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Manypenny and the Rev. Michael Bailey officiating. Members of the V.V.A. #862 will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the church to provide military honors.