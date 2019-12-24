Stella Mahosky Patterson Township Stella Mahosky, a resident of Patterson Township, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Stella was born October 7, 1924, in Midland, and was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Louise Molish; her husband of 74 years, Henry Mahosky Senior; numerous brothers and sisters and her son-in-law, Jim Cramer. Surviving her passing are her son, Henry Mahosky Junior (Nancy); her son, Charles Mahosky (Laurie); grandson, Marshall Mahosky (Abby) and their children, Jesse and Mollie; granddaughter, Barbie Hagen (Weston); grandson, Jesse Mahosky (Rachel) and their children, Jax and Ginny; daughter, Patty Cramer; grandson, Charlie Cramer; granddaughter, Katie Rengers (Zach) and their children, Brinley and Chloe; her brother, Bill Molish (Christine); her sister, Ethel Anderson; nieces; nephews; neighbors and friends. Stella was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church. She greatly enjoyed puzzles and watching the birds and wildlife out of the window of her home. She treasured time together with family, neighbors, and friends. "Gigi" loved to visit with and be updated about her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Per Stella's wishes, there was a private Catholic Ceremony celebrating Stella's life on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery. Stella's family would like to thank Mike Hill of Hill and Kunselman Funeral Home for funeral arrangements and also Providence Care Center for their love and compassion for Stella. She received the best care anyone could have, and Stella's family is forever thankful for them.