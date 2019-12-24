Pastor Thomas A. Wells Hanover Township Thomas Wells, 86, of Hanover Twp., passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born May 19, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., he was the son of the late Nicholas and Marion (Taylor) Kines. Surviving are two daughters, Christina (George) Tellish, Aliquippa and Joy (Randy) Frey, Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Mark (Tammy) Wells, Cincinnati, Ohio; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and a half-brother, Jim (Pam) Kines, New York. Arrangements in Cincinnati, Ohio, entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 3275 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Local Arrangements by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050, Daniel M. McConnell, Owner-Director.